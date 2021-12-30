Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Missing Woman In Suburban Philly May Be Endangered, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Nancy Shade
Nancy Shade Photo Credit: Lower Pottsgrove PD

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who may be endangered.

Nancy Shade, 62, was last seen around midnight on Dec. 29 on the 1200 block of Bleim Road in Pottstown, Lower Pottsgrove police said.

Police believe that she is at special risk of harm or injury and confused.

She stands 5'5" tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Police have no clothing or vehicle description.

Anyone with information on Shade's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department at 610-326-1508.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.