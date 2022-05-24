Fugitive Injured In Shootout With Police in Philly Suburbs: DA

A 29-year-old fugitive was injured after a shootout with police over the weekend in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Mark Simpkins Jr., of Norristown, had been wanted on an arrest warrant since Oct. 4, 2021, when patrol officers spotted him heading into the A-Plus store on Main Street around 6 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R.Steele said in a joint release.

Officers tried to stop him, but he fled on foot down West Lafayette Street, leading police on a chase, they said. Simpkins then shot at the officers, who returned fire, Steele said alongside Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood.

He was arrested in the backyard of a nearby home and treated before being taken to Paoli Hospital with a bullet wound to his leg, investigators said. He is expected to survive.

At the scene, officers recovered a black pistol magazine and a cellphone on the ground, as well as multiple baggies of cocaine in Simpkins' sweatpants pocket, authorities said. Police say they also found a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun in a nearby backyard.

One round had been fired from the 9mm handgun, which had also been reported stolen during a burglary on April 26, 2021, in Philadelphia, DA Steele and Chief Wood said.

Simpkins was charged with aggravated assault on police officers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, person not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and related offenses.

He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 2.

As is protocol, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.