Police & Fire

FBI Arrests Philadelphia Police Officer On Child Pornography Charges

Nicole Acosta
William Watts Sr.
William Watts Sr. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

The FBI arrested a Philadelphia police officer on charges of transportation and possession of child pornography, authorities said.

William Watts, Sr., 55, downloaded multiple files of child pornography from the instant messaging app "WhatsApp,’" which included content of "prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts, some with adults," according to the U.S Department of Justice.

He was arrested Thursday morning after FBI agents served a search warrant at his home, authorities said.

“As alleged in the Criminal Complaint, the defendant sought out videos of children being abused for his own gratification – thus adding to the demand for these types of images to be produced and more children to be victimized,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. 

“The convenience and accessibility of digital images, coupled with the ease with which child sexual exploitation crimes can be concealed online, make these cases extremely difficult to investigate and prosecute. However, our Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to doing this difficult work in order to hold people like this defendant accountable, no matter their position in the community or occupation.”

The Philadelphia Police Department has suspended Watts for 30 days with the intent to terminate him, CBS3 reports.

If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

