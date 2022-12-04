Ex-BF Shot During Custody Exchange Outside Pottstown Family Dollar: Police

A 20-year-old man was arrested after shooting the ex-boyfriend of the mother of his child during a custody exchange outside of a Montgomery County Family Dollar over the weekend, authorities said.

Ali Ortiz, of Upper Pottsgrove Township, went inside of the Farmington Avenue store around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, police said in a release. When he came out, he found 21-year-old Sabri Noel, of Philadelphia, arguing with the mother of his child, police said.

Ortiz also began arguing with Noel, and pulled a handgun out, shooting Noel in the abdomen, police said.

Noel was listed in critical condition after a surgical procedure, and Ortiz was charged in a warrant with attempted murder and other related offenses. He was arrested the following day by a SWAT team and police, authorities said.

