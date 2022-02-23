Contact Us
'Enraged' Driver Punches Motorist, Damages Cell Phone In Jenkintown, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Fox Pavilion
Fox Pavilion Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 42-year-old man was in custody after a "road rage" assault in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township on Thursday, Feb. 10, authorities said.

After noticing a "enraged" motorist tailgating her, a female driver turned into the Fox Pavilion parking lot near Old York Road around 8:10 a.m., Abington Township police said.

The male driver followed her and turned his car around to block her path of travel, police said.

He then approached the woman, and when she lowered her window, he punched her, grabbed her cell phone from her lap, and smashed it on the ground before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Investigators later identified the motorist as Tyree Darnell Lawson, 42, of Philadelphia. He turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Feb. 22 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lawson was arraigned on charges of robbery, assault, and related offenses, police said. He was released on unsecured bail pending a future court appearance.

