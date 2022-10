Six women and a man were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside of a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, Oct. 30, 6abc says.

Someone opened fire from a vehicle at North 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said citing police.

One person was reportedly critical.

This is a developing story. Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.