A pedestrian was struck on Route 100 and Shoemaker Road in Pottstown Thursday afternoon, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim, who may have been riding a scooter, was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

Authorities were not immediately available when Daily Voice called Thursday afternoon.

Have photos? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.