DA: Philly Man Selling Heroin, Fentanyl Cocktails Caused 4 ODs Including 2 Deaths

A Philadelphia drug dealer was arrested after selling bags of heroin and fentanyl to two people who both survived overdoses on it months before they overdosed and died on it, authorities said.

Bags of drugs labeled "BAD BUNNY" sold by Derrick Jackson, 58, were found at the scene of the overdose deaths of Jason Evans last September and Rebecca Ennis in December 2019, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Hatfield Township Police Chief William Tierney.

Jackson was recently charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with Evans' fatal overdose, authorities announced.

“The defendant was selling poison and branding it ‘BAD BUNNY.' And in pursuit of making money, this defendant left a wake of death and destruction behind,” said Steele.

“There are far too many lives cut short by overdose deaths, and law enforcement in Montgomery County will continue to be vigilant in holding drug dealers accountable for selling the deadly drugs that kill people.”

Hatfield police arrived at an apartment on Penn Avenue to find Evans unresponsive in his bed at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 30, Steele and Tierney said.

Despite attempts to revive him, Evans was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A search of his apartment turned up small plastic bags, stamped "BAD BUNNY" that contained blue wax paper and a tan material, later determined to be heroin and fentanyl, Steele and Tierney said.

A joint investigation found a deadly and near-deadly history involving "BAD BUNNY" stamped bags of heroin and fentanyl, authorities said.

Evans had previously overdosed and survived on July 24, 2020, and Sept. 5, 2019, where "BAD BUNNY" heroin/fentanyl bags had been found, Steele and Tierney said.

The bags were also found at the scene of the non-fatal overdose of Ennis on Sept. 13, 2019, and her fatal overdose on Dec. 1, 2019, both in her home in Sellersville, authorities said.

Investigators determined that the baggies were being sold by Derrick Jackson, 58, who knew both Evans and Ennis’ boyfriend through their job, authorities said.

Philadelphia police also found the "BAD BUNNY" bags in Jackson’s car during a traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019, authorities said.

Detectives later determined that Evans had purchased heroin/fentanyl from Jackson two days prior to his death, and bought other unidentified drugs from Jackson prior to his other non-fatal overdoses, Steele and Tierney said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Evans’ body on Oct. 1, 2020, authorities said.

Following the autopsy and the results of toxicology tests, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kahlil S. Wardak declared that Evans died from a lethal dose of fentanyl and heroin in his system, Steele and Tierney said.

Jackson was arrested on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communications facility, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.

Jackson was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Edward Levine, who set bail at $250,000 cash.

He was unable to make bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing was set for April 21, at 1:45 p.m. before Judge Levine.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Evan Correia.

