Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
DA: Perkasie Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl He Met Online

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Jonathan Faucette
Jonathan Faucette Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A Perkasie man was arrested on multiple felony charges for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl whom he met on an online chat platform marketed as a website to "talk to strangers," authorities said.

An investigation into Jonathan Faucette, 55, ensued after New Hanover Township police on May 18 received a ChildLine report stating that the girl had described a sexual encounter with an older, married man, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and New Hanover Township Police Chief Kevin McKeon.

Investigators discovered that Faucette and the girl had met through the online chat and video platform "Omegle," authorities said.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

