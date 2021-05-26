DA: Hilltown Police Officer Busted With Child Porn In MontCo

A Hilltown Township police officer is out on bail after investigators found that an email account associated with his cell phone number contained 10 images of child pornography, authorities announced.

Matthew Reiss, 47, of Palm., PA in Upper Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of child pornography, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said.

An investigation was launched on April 16 when the Montgomery County Detective Bureau received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of two child sexual abuse images to a Gmail account, the DA's office said.

The IP address for the Gmail account was traced to Reiss' home address and known cell phone number, authorities said.

Once detectives served a search warrant on the Google account on May 19, investigators found 660 images, which included 10 images that were of child pornography, showing children under the age of 13 undressed, in sexual poses, and being sexually assaulted, the DA's office said.

In one chat, Weiss noted that he works for a local government entity -- the police department, authorities said.

Detectives urge the investigation found no connection between the child pornography and his employment, the DA's office said.

Since his arrest, the police department has placed Reiss on administrative leave, authorities said.

"We were angered and shocked at the allegations and are fully cooperating with the investigation," Hilltown Township Police Chief Chris Engelhart said.

"These acts, if true, would be a betrayal of his oath as a Police Officer, the public trust and the trust of his fellow officers."

Reiss was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Albert J. Augustine, who set bail at $75,000 cash to which he posted, and was subsequently released.

His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on June 7 before Magisterial District Judge Maureen Coggins.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nichola Beeson, captain of the Family Protection Unit.

The Hilltown Township Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney’s Office assisted with this investigation.

