DA: Grandmother Allowed PA Dad Unsupervised Contact With Baby At Time Of Brutal Beating

A 63-year-old grandmother from Florida has been charged in connection to the severe beating of the 2-month-old grandson in her care in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Two-month-old Landon was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was found to have “injuries to multiple organ systems including rib fractures, both new and healing, bilateral subdural hemorrhages, bruising and lacerations to his liver, and bruising on multiple areas of his body” on July 27, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a release.

A follow-up investigation by the Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth (OCY) made efforts to limit Landon’s unsupervised contact with his father, Daniel Rohloff, who was “exhibiting strange behavior” in the hospital after the child’s birth, Steele said.

The investigation found that Landon’s paternal grandmother, Michelle Rohloff, 63, of West Palm Beach, had relocated to Bridgeport in June to ensure that her grandson would have supervised contact with his father — a safety plan approved by OCY and pursuant to a court order imposed by a Judge in the Court of Common Pleas.

“Michelle Rohloff was also present at two court hearings, during which concerns for Daniel Rohloff were discussed and the conditions of the safety plan were made clear,” Steele said.

An SD card found in Michelle Rohloff’s sock during the investigation contained footage showing Daniel alone twice with the baby the day before he was hospitalized, authorities said.

Daniel Rohloff was seen covering the camera with a towel before Landon can be heard “screaming intensely,” authorities said.

The father then exits the room with Landon, who was “making a loud screeching, unusual sounding cry,” authorities said.

The investigation determined that Michelle Rohloff had been in her bedroom during the assault and violated the OCY plan by allowing Landon’s father to have unsupervised contact.

“Michelle Rohloff affirmatively accepted the responsibility of protecting Landon. She had a legal duty of care to this vulnerable baby, and she violated that duty when she allowed Landon to be unsupervised with Daniel Rohloff,” said First Assistant District Attorney Edward F. McCann, Jr.

“As a result of her failures, this baby suffered serious bodily injury and required lifesaving medical treatment.”

Michelle Rohloff was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rohloff was charged with attempted murder and remained held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $1 million cash bail.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Chief of Trials Brianna Ringwood.

