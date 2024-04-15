Montco Lottery Player Wins $250K Online

In Northeast Philadelphia, a lucky player matched all five balls pulled in the Saturday, April 13 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game to win $956,334, lotto reps said.

The vendor, Krewstown Beer & Beverage at 8900 Krewstown Road, will receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the winning slip.

Also on Saturday, an online player in Montgomery County won $250,000 by matching five of the six balls pulled in the Powerball drawing.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

