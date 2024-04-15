A Few Clouds 78°

SHARE

Montco Lottery Player Wins $250K Online

A pair of Pennsylvania Lottery players in greater Philadelphia will take home more than $1.2 million combined, according to state gaming officials. 

Krewstown Beer &amp; Beverage, 8900 Krewstown Road, Philadelphia

Krewstown Beer & Beverage, 8900 Krewstown Road, Philadelphia

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

In Northeast Philadelphia, a lucky player matched all five balls pulled in the Saturday, April 13 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game to win $956,334, lotto reps said. 

The vendor, Krewstown Beer & Beverage at 8900 Krewstown Road, will receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the winning slip. 

Also on Saturday, an online player in Montgomery County won $250,000 by matching five of the six balls pulled in the Powerball drawing. 

For more information, visit palottery.com

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE