DA: 2 Brothers With Same Names Charged In Plymouth SWAT Standoff, Armed Robberies

A pair of brothers both with the same name were arrested in connection Wednesday's several-hour SWAT standoff in Plymouth Meeting and a string of armed robberies across Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Willie F. Singletary, 20, and Willie F. Singletary III, 29, both of Plymouth Township, are each facing serious charges for the crimes, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Plymouth Township Police Chief John C. Myrsiades said Thursday.

Members of the Montgomery County SWAT -- Central arrived Wednesday morning at the Singletary brothers' 1975 Johnson Road home to execute a search warrant in relation to Willie F. Singletary's involvement in a series of gas station armed robberies and thefts across Montgomery and Chester counties, Steele and Myrsiades said.

When officers arrived, the younger brother left the house peacefully and surrendered. Three females and one child also left the home, while the older Singletary brother refused to leave or comply with law enforcement requests, authorities said.

A check by police found that Singletary III was wanted for homicide by the Philadelphia Police Department.

"Singletary III refused countless police orders to exit the residence and surrender," Steele and Myrsiades said. "He repeatedly threatened the lives of law enforcement operating on scene and also threatened to light the house on fire."

After nearly five hours of negotiation by SWAT negotiators, Singletary exited the home (at approximately 2:45 p.m.) and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

The younger Singletary was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property in connection with an armed robby involving five individuals on Christmas Day at the In & Out Food Mart on Dekalb Street in Bridgeport, according to law enforcement.

The five stole approximately $3,000, multiple lottery tickets and an iPhone were stolen, they said.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Francis J. Bernhardt III, who set bail at $300,000 cash. Singletary failed to make bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m., on Jan. 27, 2021 before Magisterial District Judge James P. Gallagher.

The elder Singletary was charged by Montgomery County with multiple counts of felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and endangering other persons, Seele and Myrsiades said.

Singletary III was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Francis J. Bernhardt III, who set bail at $500,000 cash. He failed to make bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing was set for 10:45 a.m., on Feb. 19, 2021 before Judge Bernhardt.

Both cases will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Scott Frank Frame.

