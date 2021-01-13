'Let The Kids Out': Barricaded Subject Brings SWAT Response To Home In Plymouth Meeting

A barricaded subject situation brought a SWAT response to a home in Plymouth Meeting Wednesday morning.

Footage from 6abc Action News shows armored vehicles at a home on Johnson Road and Germantown Pike around 10:45 a.m.

A neighbor told 6abc she could hear authorities yelling for the person inside to "just let the kids out."

Plymouth Township police told Daily Voice that this is an active investigation as of 11:40 a.m.

No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

