Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Lansdale: Police

A two-car crash in Lansdale brought down a traffic signal Tuesday, May 10, authorities said.

The Lansdale Police Department and local fire crews responded to South Broad and Hancock Streets, where they said a driver ran a red light, causing the crash around 2:05 p.m.

One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not made clear.

The road was closed for several hours as crews repaired the damaged traffic light, police said.

Charges are pending the result of an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.