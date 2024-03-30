Ryan Selleny became the center of an investigation on Sunday, March 24 when King of Prussia police got a report from a resident of the Kingswood Apartments about a suspicious device in her unit, the The Upper Merion Police Department said in a release.

Officers met with the victim and she was able to point out a small phone plug charger that was plugged into an outlet in her bedroom. Closer inspection of this phone charger revealed it was actually a covert hidden camera, police said.

Officers seized the device and a detective from the Upper Merion Police’s Internet Crime and Technology Unit conducted an examination of the device. This detective was able to locate several hidden files, videos, and images on the device.

Upon reviewing those items, he discovered a video with Selleny laying in the victim’s bed, police said. In this video, Selleny is seen committing a sex act and recording himself while on the victim’s bed.

Further investigation by Upper Merion Detectives revealed that this male is suspected of illegally entering this same victim’s apartment on several occasions and planting the hidden camera, according to police.

Evidence found on the device showed the victim in various stages of dress, undress, and full nudity, Upper Merion police said.

Selleny, who is also accused of stealing multiple personal items from the victim, was arrested on Thursday, March 28.

He was charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Indecent Assault, Intercepting Communications, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Invasion of Privacy.

Detectives believe that there are potentially several more victims of Selleny and this type of behavior may have been occurring for some time. Selleny was lodged at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility (MCCF) to await arraignment.

On Friday March 29, Magisterial District Justice Andrea Duffy set Selleny’s bail at $50,000 cash. Selleny was unable to post bail and was remanded to MCCF pending further court proceedings.

Upper Merion Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behavior or interactions with Selleny to contact them immediately at 610-265-3232 or click the Submit A Tip button below.

