Breaking News: PA Prisoner Escaped Near NY/NJ Border On Way To Out Of State Funeral, Authorities Say
Police & Fire

Car Slams Into Wall Of Lansdale Burger King

Nicole Acosta
Burger King, 601 South Broad St., Lansdale
Burger King, 601 South Broad St., Lansdale Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A car slammed into the wall outside of a fast-food restaurant in Lansdale Monday, authorities said.

Officers were called to 601 South Broad St. around 9:20 a.m., where they discovered a car had left the road and collided with the decorative wall in front of Burger King, according to the Lansdale Borough Police Department.

The car landed on a berm at a 45-degree angle, authorities said.

The car was driven by a 41-year-old woman, who was accompanied by a man in the passenger seat, police said.

Firefighters extricated them both with no serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Lansdale police were assisted at the scene by the Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department, VMSC, the Fairmount Fire Department, and the Towamencin Fire Department.

