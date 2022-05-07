Body Of Purported Jumper Pulled From Schuylkill River

The body of a purported jumper was pulled from the Schuylkill River Monday, July 4, authorities said.

Crews were called to the river near the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township (Montgomery County) around 12:40 p.m., local police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a person jump off of the railroad trestle into the river, according to Upper Providence police.

At least 11 water rescue and dive teams searched the river and found the body of a female around 3 p.m., they said.

The victim's body was turned over to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. She was identified, and her next of kin was notified, authorities said.

Unconfirmed reports of another victim prompted emergency responders to continue searching the river. However, no additional victim was found, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Upper Providence Township Police Department at 610-933-7899.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.