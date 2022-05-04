83 Pounds Of Meth, 200 Bags Of Fentanyl, 25 Guns Seized In PA Crackdown: DA

A year-long investigation led to five arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, firearms, drug money, and more, authorities in Pennsylvania announced.

The probe targeted a drug distribution ring that stretched from California to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and West Virginia, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Tuesday, April 5.

The accused leaders of the drug ring were identified as Tyrone Baker, 29, of East Lansdowne, Shakeem Johnson, 27, of Philadelphia, Joshua Quiles, 31, of King of Prussia, Jhamir Winans, 21, of Exton, and Ricky Evans, 28, of Los Angeles, CA, the DA said. Evans was extradited to Montgomery County.

The men were arrested during a Tuesday, March 15 sweep, authorities said. An additional three sub-dealers and other members of the drug trafficking organization have also been arrested.

An investigation began in March 2021 with the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Chase Smith, 29, of Upper Darby, after he sold more than two pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Lower Merion Township, Steele said. Detectives learned he was part of a large-scale methamphetamine drug trafficking organization that supplied the Philadelphia region and neighboring states, they said.

Evans would ship "large quantities" of methamphetamine from Los Angeles to the Philadelphia area suspects through USPS, FedEx, and UPS, investigators said. The four other suspects used CashApp to send over $86,000 to Evans between March 2021 and March 2022, Steele's office said.

Authorities identified approximately 91 packages shipped from the Los Angeles area to the Philadelphia area between October 2019 and December 2021 that matched the pattern of the drug ring, they said. Fifteen of the 91 packages were seized by law enforcement, and all contained methamphetamine, totaling approximately 60 pounds.

The drug organization is believed to have trafficked more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl, oxycodone, and marijuana, authorities said.

Multiple warranted searches were conducted in Montgomery, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, as well as Camden County, NJ, Clarksburg, WV, and Los Angeles, CA, Steele said.

Authorities seized the following:

83 pounds of crystal methamphetamine

200 baggies of fentanyl

100 oxycodone pills

17 handguns and eight long guns (including one “Ghost gun” and four that were stolen—one had an obliterated serial number that was able to be raised)

A ballistics vest

Approximately $135,000 in cash

The 83 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, if sold as single doses on the street, is worth between $2.6 million and $3.7 million, according to investigators.

Authorities believe the group has distributed approximately 800 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, among other drugs, since 2019.

Each suspect was charged with more than 100 felony counts of corrupt organization, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal use of a communications facility, and other related offenses.

Bail amounts were set at: Baker $3 million cash, Winans $3 million cash, Johnson $1 million cash, and Quiles $1 million cash. Evans arrived in Montgomery County on Sunday, April 3, and was arraigned before a judge, who set bail at $3 million cash.

All suspects were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Their preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, May 11.

