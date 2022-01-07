Contact Us
2-Year-Old Child Slides Under Moving Car In Horrific Philly Area Sledding Accident

A child was airlifted after sliding under a moving car in a Philadelphia area sledding accident, authorities said. 

Upper Merion police and EMS were called to the 100 block of Arden Road around 4:40 p.m. Friday, police said.

The two-year-old child was sledding when they veered off course and into the street, sliding under a passing vehicle, authorities said.

The driver immediately stopped and assisted the family in removing the trapped child from underneath the car before first responders arrived, police said.

The child was airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in unknown condition. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

