1 Killed, 3 Injured In Fiery Plymouth Township Crash: Police

One person was killed and three others were injured in a fiery crash Tuesday, March 22 in Plymouth Township, authorities said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that ended in flames at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Virginia Road around 8:50 a.m., Plymouth Township police said.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.

