Montgomery Daily Voice
1 Hurt In Stabbing At Pottstown Apartment Complex

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Rolling Hills Apartments
Rolling Hills Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are investigating after one person was hurt in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Pottstown over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Rolling Hills Apartments on Buchert Road around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday found a stabbing victim, according to the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further details were made public.

The investigation is ongoing. 

