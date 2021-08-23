1 Hurt In Stabbing At Pottstown Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after one person was hurt in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Pottstown over the weekend, authorities said.
Officers responding to the Rolling Hills Apartments on Buchert Road around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday found a stabbing victim, according to the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department.
The victim was taken to Reading Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No further details were made public.
The investigation is ongoing.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.