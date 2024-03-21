Partly Cloudy 42°

Philly Mass Shooting: Jeremiah Johnson In Custody, PPD Says

Philadelphia police have named a fifth suspect in the mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop on March 6. 

Scene from Cottman and Rising Sun avenues in Northeast Philadelphia on March 6.&nbsp;

Mac Bullock
Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Jefferson is in police custody, PPD confirmed to Daily Voice. 

The shooting took place at school dismissal and sent eight teenagers to the hospital – including one 16-year-old in critical condition, who police believe was the intended target of the attack. 

Four other suspects are in custody for the shooting: 17-year-old Asir Boone19-year-old Jermahd Carter, 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker, and 17-year-old Ahnile Buggs

Investigators believe the four suspects hopped out of a blue Hyundai Sonata near Rising Sun and Cottman avenues and fired into a group boarding a SEPTA bus, striking 7 teenage boys and one girl. 

