Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Jefferson is in police custody, PPD confirmed to Daily Voice.

The shooting took place at school dismissal and sent eight teenagers to the hospital – including one 16-year-old in critical condition, who police believe was the intended target of the attack.

Four other suspects are in custody for the shooting: 17-year-old Asir Boone, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker, and 17-year-old Ahnile Buggs.

Investigators believe the four suspects hopped out of a blue Hyundai Sonata near Rising Sun and Cottman avenues and fired into a group boarding a SEPTA bus, striking 7 teenage boys and one girl.

