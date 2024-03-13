Jermahd Carter, 19, was taken into custody by US Marshals and city police on Tuesday, March 12, officials said in a release. He was found in a family member's home on the 12000 block of Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia, according to marshals.

He's charged with attempted murder, firearms violations, and related offenses, officials said.

Authorities previously arrested 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker and 17-year-old Ahnile Buggs in connection with the March 6 shooting, and one more suspect is still sought.

Police have said the shooters opened fire at a group of teens boarding a SEPTA bus at the intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman avenues. Seven of the victims were hospitalized in stable condition while one 16-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and said to be critical.

Investigators believe that teen was the intended target of the attack.

Tucker surrendered to police last Friday, March 8, while Buggs was arrested by Marshals at a West Philadelphia home over the weekend, officials said at a press conference Monday.

"With the arrest of Jermahd Carter, we are now seeking one more suspect," said Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Robert Clark.

"We have asked this suspect's family for a surrender by tomorrow morning and if this does not occur, we are prepared to aggressively pursue him with every investigative resource available."

