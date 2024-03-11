At a press conference Monday afternoon, March 11, city authorities identified them as Jamaal Tucker, 18, and Ahnile Buggs, 17.

Tucker surrendered to police on Friday, March 8 while they were serving search warrants, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters.

Buggs was arrested over the weekend by US Marshals, who found a .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol in his belongings, authorities said. That gun was matched with ballistic evidence found at the scene of the shooting, Vanore said.

Each is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and firearm offenses, police said.

Three gunmen hopped out of a blue Hyundai Sonata near Rising Sun and Cottman avenues at 3 p.m. last Wednesday and fired into a group boarding a SEPTA bus, striking 7 teenage boys and one girl, police have said.

One victim, 16, was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, authorities said last week. Police believe he was the target of the attack.

Two more suspects are still sought, authorities said Monday.

