Philadelphia Police Shoot At Suspect In Stolen Car, Authorities Say

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Dakota Street around 2:45 p.m. after a stolen car was spotted parked on the street, Vanore told reporters Monday evening.

The vehicle, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, was reportedly stolen earlier Monday. Vanore said officers called the Jeep's owner to the scene but saw a suspect enter the car while they were waiting for the owner to arrive.

Officers confronted the suspect and a "struggle ensued," Vanore said.

"At some point, (officers) believed the male was armed with a firearm," and one officer fired one shot, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The suspect was able to drive away, he added. Police are not sure if he was shot.

No officers were injured, Vanore said.

Authorities are still searching for the Jeep, which has a broken rear window, he added. The suspect was described as a black male in a ski mask with black pants and a blue shirt.

Anyone who spots him or the Jeep can call PPD's tipline at 215-686-8477.

