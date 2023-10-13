Philadelphia Police Officer Killed, 2 Shot In Airport Garage (Developing)

Names have not been released as of Friday morning, but we know a 50-year-old father who was a 20 member of the Philadelphia police has died. His 60-year-old partner, who is also a 20-year-old veteran of the force, is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital, according to Interim Commissioner John Stanford.

The shooting happened shortly after the men arrived for their shift at the airport around 11 p.m. on Oct. 13, Stanford said.

While parking in garage D, with one officer in full uniform and the other partially uniformed, they saw multiple people breaking into nearby vehicles, so they approached — that is when the suspects opened fire, according to Stanford.

It is unclear if the police were able to return fire. Security footage of the incident is still under review, Stanford explained.

The 50-year-old officer was shot multiple times in his "upper body," and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he later died, Stanford said. The 60-year-old officer was struck in his arm.

A police procession escorted the fallen officer from the medical examiner's office to John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia.

A juvenile matching the description of one of the suspects was later taken in a private vehicle to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and died, but Stanford has been unable to confirm if they were one of the shooters.

The shooters fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango, according to airport security footage Stanford explained.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-TIPS(8477).

Stanford also posted about the shooting on X (formally Twitter).

"Anger, devastation and heartbreak are the emotions. One officer gave his life tonight and one is recovering. Please wrap your arms and prayers around their families and our department. We will continue our search for those responsible and won't stop until all are in custody!"

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also posted that he was heartbroken by the tragic loss.

"My thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time, and I pray for the second officer's swift recovery."

This is the second shooting of Philadelphia police officers in 9 days. Three officers were shot after a father got mad about his 12-year-old son playing a video game on Oct. 4. You can read about that bizarre and tragic shooting by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.