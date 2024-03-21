Fair 31°

Pair Caught With Stolen Car At King Of Prussia Mall, Police Say

Two teenagers face criminal charges after Upper Merion police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle at King of Prussia Mall on Friday, March 15.

King of Prussia Mall; Upper Merion police

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View) // Facebook/Upper Merion PD
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Authorities were called to the mall around 3:30 p.m. when they were tipped off about a stolen vehicle in the Red Parking Lot, police said in a release. The vehicle was stolen during a strong-armed robbery in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 13, officials said. 

Officers set up surveillance and the two suspects were seen walking to the car at 4 p.m., police said. They fled on foot when detectives approached but were arrested after a brief pursuit, according to authorities. 

One suspect, 17, faces juvenile charges and was turned over to a guardian, police said. The other, 18, is charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing police, they added. 

