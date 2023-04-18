One Dead, One Injured In Lansdale Apartment Shootout: DA

Police were called to the Walnut Arms Apartments around 11:10 p.m. for a reported shooting, District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a release.

They arrived to find 21-year-old Wesley Wayne Smith of Philadelphia dead on the floor, authorities said. Christopher Moore Jr., 21, of Philadelphia, was also found shot and flown to Jefferson Hospital, where he is expected to recover, police added.

Investigators believe Smith was visiting his girlfriend at the apartment when Moore, the father of the woman's children, broke in through the bathroom window. Detectives say Moore found Smith in the bedroom and the two exchanged gunfire.

Police found two firearms and spent bullet casings matching both weapons at the scene, according to the release. Smith's autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

The DA did not announce any charges in connection with the shooting but said the matter remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.