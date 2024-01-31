Officer Shot In Philadelphia During Standoff: PPD

While serving a warrant in the 1300 block of King Place in North Philadelphia someone opened fire at PPD officers around 6:06 a.m. on Jan. 31, Police detailed.

One officer suffered "a graze wound to the right hand" and was taken to Jefferson Hospital where they are listed in stable condition, police said.

SWAT was called to the scene, two suspects were taken into custody, and the scene was held and secured for further investigation.

Additional Information is expected to be released so check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.