Philadelphia College Student Lindsay Johnson Dies, 22

Pottstown native and Philadelphia college student Lindsay Johnson died unexpectedly on Nov. 7. She was 22.

Johnson was a senior at Thomas Jefferson University, set to graduate in December, according to a GoFundMe campaign in her name.

Over $11,700 had been raised on the page as of Nov. 15.

On the fundraiser, she was remembered as a caring friend, a cherished family member, a gifted student, and an all-around one-of-a-kind person.

"Her light shines on through every person she touched. To say she will be missed is an understatement," GoFundMe organizer Stacey Johnson wrote.

Memorial services are set for Nov. 20.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.