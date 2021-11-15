Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Obituaries

Philadelphia College Student Lindsay Johnson Dies, 22

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Lindsay Johnson
Lindsay Johnson Photo Credit: Alyssa Johnson via Facebook

Pottstown native and Philadelphia college student Lindsay Johnson died unexpectedly on Nov. 7. She was 22.

Johnson was a senior at Thomas Jefferson University, set to graduate in December, according to a GoFundMe campaign in her name.

Over $11,700 had been raised on the page as of Nov. 15.

On the fundraiser, she was remembered as a caring friend, a cherished family member, a gifted student, and an all-around one-of-a-kind person.

"Her light shines on through every person she touched. To say she will be missed is an understatement," GoFundMe organizer Stacey Johnson wrote.

Memorial services are set for Nov. 20.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.