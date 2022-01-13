Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows NJ Police Officer Shooting Driver To Stop Backhoe Rampage
Obituaries

North Penn High School Graduate Identified As Driver In Deadly Poconos Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Emma Schultz
Emma Schultz Photo Credit: Emma Schultz (Facebook)

A 21-year-old North Penn High School graduate was killed in a crash in the Poconos over the weekend.

Emma Schultz, of Pocono Lake, died when the car she was driving along Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township veered off the road and struck a tree around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the Pocono Record reports citing local police.

The Lansdale native was being remembered on a GoFundMe as a "wonderful daughter, sister, and friend who touched the lives of those around her."

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had raised $9,700 to assist with funeral expenses.

Schultz was "a dedicated advocate for all who experienced any form of bias or injustice, regardless of ethnicity or gender," according to her obituary.

She graduated from high school in 2018 and was most recently employed by a pharmaceutical company, her obit says.

Funeral services have been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the William R. May Funeral Home in North Wales.

Click here for the full obituary. Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.