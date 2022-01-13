North Penn High School Graduate Identified As Driver In Deadly Poconos Crash

A 21-year-old North Penn High School graduate was killed in a crash in the Poconos over the weekend.

Emma Schultz, of Pocono Lake, died when the car she was driving along Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township veered off the road and struck a tree around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the Pocono Record reports citing local police.

The Lansdale native was being remembered on a GoFundMe as a "wonderful daughter, sister, and friend who touched the lives of those around her."

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had raised $9,700 to assist with funeral expenses.

Schultz was "a dedicated advocate for all who experienced any form of bias or injustice, regardless of ethnicity or gender," according to her obituary.

She graduated from high school in 2018 and was most recently employed by a pharmaceutical company, her obit says.

Funeral services have been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the William R. May Funeral Home in North Wales.

Click here for the full obituary. Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.