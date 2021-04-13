Air Force Vet, Correctional Officer Jeremy Callender Of Schwenksville Dies, 35

Air Force veteran and correctional officer Jeremy Callender of Schwenksville died on April 3. He was 35 years old.

Born in Sellersville, Callender graduated from Souderton Area High School in 2003, and graduated from American Military University in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, according to his obituary.

Callender worked in logistics with the United States Air Force for 11 years, and later worked at the Bureau of Corrections in Graterford, his memorial says.

Callender's obituary remembered him as someone who "loved being in the outdoors enjoying camping, volleyball, exercising and traveling."

He is survived by his mother, Ann E. (Edwards) Callender; his three children, Sydney, Alexis, and Jeremy Matthew II; his four siblings, Nichole A. Swartley and husband, Brian of Souderton, PA, Christian B. Callender and wife, Susan of Lansdale, PA, Kimberly L. Kardos and husband, Chad of Douglassville, PA, and Patrick A. Callender and wife, Kerrie-Anne of Foster, NSW, Australia.

He is preceded in death by his father, Adrian Callender.

Memorial services will be held on April 14 at Faith Bible Fellowship Church in Harleysville at 11 a.m.

