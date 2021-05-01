VIDEO: Barstool's Portnoy Surprises Struggling PA Restaurateurs In Emotional FaceTime Call

The last thing that Bill or Jamie Weber expected on New Year's Day was a call with good news.

No less, one from Dave Portnoy, the founder of widely popular sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports.

The Webers have been running their family's business, Flanigan's Boathouse in Conshohocken, for 31 years but -- like many restaurants -- struggled to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the restaurant lost an estimated $500,000 since the onset of the pandemic, the Webers and their five daughters submitted an application and 30-second video to Barstool Sports.

They pleaded with Portnoy for help explaining why they needed a cut of the website's $16 million fund to aid small businesses.

Well, things changed last week for the Webers when Portnoy surprised them with a FaceTime call.

The next #barstoolfund business we're helping is Flanigan's Boathouse in Conshohocken, PA. To donate, go to barstoolsports.com/fund Posted by David Portnoy - El Presidente on Friday, January 1, 2021

When the Webers saw Portnoy on the other end, they knew exactly what was happening: Flanigan's had been chosen as a recipient of Barstool's $16 million fund supporting small businesses struggling through the pandemic.

"You guys are approved," Portnoy said. "We'll be there for the rest of the journey until we can get back to normal."

One of the Webers' daughters said while she was writing the application, she discovered her dad had taken money out of his life insurance fund just to keep Flanigan's afloat.

"My parents are the hardest workers I know," one of Bill and Jamie's five daughters said in the application. "And to think that there’s a chance that this place could shut down is heartbreaking. I don’t know what my family would do."

Portnoy said the family's video made choosing them a no-brainer.

"It was an easy choice," he told Daily Voice. "Also being in Philly quite a bit lately I’m familiar with the Conshochoken even if I can’t say it or spell it."

The family's tears said it all.

"We love you," Bill Weber said. "You're awesome... We could've just pivoted one way and lost everything."

No word yet on how much money will be awarded to Flanigan's.

