Triple Shooting Leaves Woman Dead Near Temple University, Police Headquarters

A woman is dead and two others were injured in a shooting near Temple University's main campus in North Philadelphia, according to area police.

Temple University sent out an alert early Monday morning to warn people to use caution as police were investigating a shooting near the school.

TUAlert: Shooting reported at 1700 block of N. 16th Street. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) July 26, 2021

Philadelphia police found two of the shooting victims at one scene and another at a second location around 3:10 a.m.

Two people were shot in the 1700 block of North 16th Street.

The third person was shot in the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The woman was shot in the head and died at a nearby hospital.

The other two victims have only been identified as men, ages 28 and 20-- they are both in stable condition.

It is unclear which victims were found at which location.

The shootings occurred one block away from the 22nd/23rd police district headquarters.

There is no word on what led to the shootings.

No arrests have been made.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.