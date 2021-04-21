Philly Man Admits Smuggling $200K In Gun Parts To Turkey, Republic Of Georgia

A Philadelphia man admitted Tuesday that he conspired to smuggle more than than $200,000 worth of gun parts out of the United States to Turkey and the Republic of Georgia, authorities said.

Samet Doyduk, 35, told a federal judge in Camden that he and others bought upper receivers, barrels, and magazines for several different types of Glock handguns from suppliers in the United States.

After repackaging them, he said, they exported the defense parts to their customers using false labels.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Doyduk and the others used credit cards, Pay-Pal accounts, and other forms of payment to buy the 9mm, .40-caliber and .357-caliber parts.

To disguise their scheme, the conspirators “used aliases when sending the packages containing prohibited items,” Honig said.

They got paid through international wire transfers or in cash when one of the conspirators was in Turkey, she said.

The Arms Export Control Act prohibits the export of defense articles and defense services without first obtaining a license from the U.S. Department of State, Honig noted.

Rather than go to trial, Doyduk took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to violating the federal Arms Control Act and anti-smuggling laws in exchange for leniency.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler scheduled sentencing for Aug. 23.

Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Cherry Hill Resident Agency and inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Philadelphia with the investigation leading to Tuesday’s guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Askin of her Criminal Division in Camden.

She also thanked HSI agents in Ankara, Turkey and Frankfurt, Germany, as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Postal Inspection Services agents at JFK Airport.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.