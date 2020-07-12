PA Lottery: Winning $100K Raffle Ticket Sold In Montgomery County

Pennsylvania Lottery officials have drawn the fourth winning raffle ticket number for the $100,000 Weekly Drawing, part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The lucky ticket was sold at GIANT Food Store in Royersford, Montgomery County, PA Lottery officials said Monday.

The winning ticket number (00127882) was randomly drawn from among more than 41,900 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 24 and 30.

These weekly drawings lead up to the game’s main drawing on Jan. 2, 2021.

To learn if your ticket has won a $100,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the PA Lottery app or at a lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $100,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.

PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to the public.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 2. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.

