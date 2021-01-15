MontCo Health Officials Announce Rapid COVID-19 Testing Program In Schools

The North Penn School District is the first in Montgomery County to launch a COVID-19 rapid testing program for staff and high-risk students, following the county's announcement to expand testing efforts.

With an increase in positive case numbers following the holidays, health officials hope that this county-wide program will allow for a decrease in infections and less frequent school closures.

"I am extremely proud that North Penn is a partner in this assurance testing program," North Penn Superintendent Curtis R. Dietrich said in a statement. "Most importantly though, I am thrilled that North Penn can take this preventative measure in helping to keep everyone safe and healthy and our schools open."

The program also includes rapid testing for individuals who become sick during the school day, and it will soon be introduced in all 18 school districts.

Apparently, 800 out of 2,000 staff members have already registered, Patch reports.

As of Monday, only North Penn and Lower Merion had begun their customized programs.

"By conducting tests on campus, school officials can use these tests as an additional screening tool in some cases to prevent the virus from coming on to campus," Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh said Wednesday. "And (to) provide another source of testing to which the school can quickly respond before they can spread the virus."

The tests are free and voluntary, and are expected to be conducted through April, officials say.

Antigen test results are typically available within 15 minutes.

