Family Of Philly Girl Alezauna Carter, 13, Found Dead After Months Missing Seeks Answers

The family of a Philadelphia girl found dead after being missing for months is seeking answers.

Alezauna Carter, 13 was found dead after being shot in her face on the 1500 block of Overington Street on April 18, 6abc reports.

She was initially reported missing in October 2020 after reportedly running away with friends, her Grandfather William Orr told the news outlet.

Her mother, Tricia Carter took to Facebook pleading for help and offering a reward for information relating to her daughter's death.

I need everyone to repost this I'm giving a reward to whoever can give me information on who and where my daughter can... Posted by Tricia Carter on Saturday, October 24, 2020

"The fact that people know stuff and say nothing is horrible," a family friend told 6abc.

There have been no arrests made in Carter's homicide case.

Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 215-686-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.