DA: 4th Arrest In Killing Of Junior Pinnock Involved Straw Purchase Of Murder Weapon

A fourth arrest was made in the killing of Norristown's Junior Pinnock, authorities announced Friday.

Sincere Burnett, 21, of Norristown, is facing numerous felony charges related to purchasing and illegally transferring the murder weapon used to kill Pinnock on April 25, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Mark E. Talbot Sr. said.

Previously, Hilton Freeman, 21, was charged with murder while Asia Jackson, 18, was charged with hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence, authorities announced.

Montez Kent, 29, was arrested on charges of murder and other related offenses in connection with the homicide, authorities said.

The firearm used to kill Pinnock was found by detectives in a national recreation area/park, the DA's office said. The firearm -- a Sarsilmaz 9mm semi-automatic pistol -- was purchased by Burnett on March 22, 2021 at a Montgomery County gun store, Steele and Talbot said.

Burnett had purchased three other firearms, only one of which was in his possession at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

The 9 mm firearm used in the killing was purchased under the direction of Freeman, who is not legally allowed to purchase, possess, use, manufacture, sell or transfer a firearm, authorities said.

This illegally purchased firearm was then used by Freeman in the killing of Pinnock, 34 days after the straw purchase, Steele and Talbot said.

“This murder of Junior Pinnock by Hilton Freeman using a straw purchased gun shows exactly what the ramifications are of straw purchased firearms," Steele said.

"We knew it was only a matter of time before a murder happened using a gun we could directly trace to a straw purchase. And now here we are.”

A “straw purchase” is when a person with a clean background purchases firearms specifically on behalf of another person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm, authorities said.

Persons who are unable to legally purchase a firearm includes convicted felons, domestic violence misdemeanants, juveniles and mentally ill individuals.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.