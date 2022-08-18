Abington Senior High School Assistant Principal Cosimo Fiorino Dies, 56

A beloved educator in Montgomery County has died.

Cosimo Fiorino, the assistant principal of Abington Senior High School, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the age of 56, his obituary says.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Abington Senior High School Assistant Principal, Mr. Cosimo Fiorino, a longtime member of our Abington School District family," the school district wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the death has not been released.

Fiorino, of Willow Grove, began his tenure with the Abington School District as a teacher and athletic director, before becoming assistant principal in 1994, according to his obit.

He is survived by his wife, Ivette Z. Fiorino, and their three children, Cassandra, Joseph, and Nicholas, as well as many other loved ones.

A viewing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at John J. Bryers Funeral Home on Easton Road in Willow Grove. Additionally, a funeral service is planned for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at St. David Church on Easton Road.

Click here for the full obituary.

