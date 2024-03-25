And no one could've predicted the ending.

For weeks, the ABC show has mentioned the ending was a first for "Bachelor" history.

It sure was.

Here's how the Monday, March 25 ended.

One of the final two women, Daisy Kent, realized that 28-year-old Graziadei, of Collegeville, wasn't going to pick her. Daisy continually expressed her doubts about Joey's feelings for her to the cameras.

She said her feelings for him weren't being validated, and recalled Joey saying he was blindsided having been in her shoes before, too.

So, when she came face-to-face with Graziadei at the final rose ceremony, she essentially told him she knew he wasn't going to choose her.

Joey, in tears, didn't deny that.

"You deserve nothing but the best, and I really wish I could give it to you."

Kelsey Anderson was waiting in the car they rode in to the final rose ceremony. She and Joey are engaged.

