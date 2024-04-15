The unidentified man was shot at the intersection of City Avenue and Cardinal Avenue, located just outside of the Saint Joseph University campus, at approximately 11 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Merion Township Acting Police Superintendent Eugene J. Pasternak said.

Arriving officers found the victim, who was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and was pronounced dead. The incident is not connected to Saint Joseph’s University, Steele's office said.

A joint investigation into the homicide has been launched by Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Merion Township Police. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.

