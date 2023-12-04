Macy's Employee Stabbed Dead In Center City (Developing)

It happened at the 1300 Market Street location around 11 a.m., the department said.

One victim, 30, was stabbed in the neck and later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital, according to authorities. A 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the face and left arm was also taken to Jefferson and placed in stable condition, police said.

SEPTA police arrested a suspect, though PPD did not report their name.

Multiple scenes were being held as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

