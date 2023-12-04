Mostly Cloudy 51°

Macy's Employee Stabbed Dead In Center City (Developing)

One employee is dead and another is hurt after a knife-wielding attacker stabbed them in the Center City Macy's on Monday morning, Dec. 4, police told Daily Voice. 

Scenes from the stabbing at the Center City Macy's, 1300 Market Street, on Dec. 4. 

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App
It happened at the 1300 Market Street location around 11 a.m., the department said. 

One victim, 30, was stabbed in the neck and later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital, according to authorities. A 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the face and left arm was also taken to Jefferson and placed in stable condition, police said. 

SEPTA police arrested a suspect, though PPD did not report their name. 

Multiple scenes were being held as of Monday afternoon. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more. 

