Hatfield Man Tried To Board Plane With Loaded Gun, TSA Says

It happened at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 11, after the X-ray scanner flagged his carry-on for additional screening, TSA said.

The gun, a.45-caliber pistol with a fully loaded magazine and one round in the chamber, was confiscated by police.

He could face up to a $15,000 civil penalty, TSA agents noted.

“Let me be very clear when I say that there is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints,” said Christine Assili, TSA’s Deputy Federal Security Director for the airport.

“You certainly can’t carry a firearm onto your flight, so don’t bring one to our checkpoint and expect to bring it on board. This was a good catch on the part of our TSA team here at Philadelphia."

It's the 36th time this year alone that TSA agents have stopped PHL passengers with firearms, officials said.

An Evansburg man was cited in March for allegedly carrying a loaded .38-caliber revolver through a security checkpoint.

More recently, a flight attendant was arrested in September after agents said she tried to board with a .380-caliber handgun.

