'Fitness Guru' With 'Sex Slave Training Program' May Have More Victims In Philly Area: FBI

According to the FBI, John Douglas Burch, of Santa Monica, began praying on girls as early as 2014, and has been charged in an indictment with traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct and enticement of a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and prostitution, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs said.

The FBI alleges Burch posed as a fitness professional on social media to target mostly minor, and sometime adult, females, pressuring them to partake in his “sex slave training program."

The "training" required that females listen to explicit and sexually-charged audio recordings, watch violent pornography, create pornographic images and videos and send the content to him online, according to the FBI.

It also required the creation of online dating profiles designed to encourage sexual encounters and commercial sex, step-by-step instructions to perform specific sexual acts to be carried out during these meetings, documentation of these meetings via photos and videos, federal officials said.

The FBI believes that once the victim was “trained” to Burch’s liking, he would meet the victim in person and force her to partake in illegal and non-consensual sexual acts.

6abc citing federal documents says Burch met one 13- or 14-year-old girl in 2014 on chat site "Omegle," and began grooming her to become his sex slave meeting directing her to the King of Prussia Mall.

He then directed her to meet dozens of men and engage in sex acts with them, the outlet says. Burch is believed to have traveled to Montgomery County at least twice, where he raped a girl in a hotel, 6abc said.

Between 2014 and 2024, the defendant was active on numerous online applications, including KIK, Omegle, Snapchat, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Discord, Seeking Arrangements, and Fetlife, and may be known by the following usernames: “Burch”; “Mstr_trainer”; “Just 9x6.5a”; “Notyourfitguru”; “@TheBurch9567”; “NOTYOURFITGURU”; “@food_is_not_enemy”; “@notyourfitguru2”; “@not_your_fit_guru_original”; “@backup_notyourfitguru”.

Burch may have also coerced adult females into “recruiting” girl via social media. Some contact with Burch may have occurred in person, or through various social media accounts used by Burch, the FBI said.

The FBI is urging Burch's victims or anyone else with information to come forward. Click here to contact the FBI.

