Partly Cloudy 23°

SHARE

Edison Frazier, Christopher Smith Killed In Shooting: PPD

Philadelphia police have named the two people who were killed in a shooting in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning, Jan. 14. 

Philadelphia police; the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street, Strawberry Mansion, Phila.&nbsp;

Philadelphia police; the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street, Strawberry Mansion, Phila. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Authorities said they were called to a suspected speakeasy, or unlicensed bar, on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street just before 1 a.m.

They arrived to find six people suffering from gunshot wounds, the department told Daily Voice. 

  • Edison Frazier, 53, of West Philadelphia, was shot in the face. 
  • Christopher Smith, 41, of North Philadelphia, was shot multiple times in the chest. 

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 1 a.m., authorities said. 

Four others were injured: 

  • A 42-year-old man was shot in the left hand. 
  • A 23-year-old woman was shot in the left arm. 
  • A 28-year-old man was shot three times in the right leg and hip. 
  • A 33-year-old woman was shot twice in the left arm. 

They were taken to Temple Hospital where all were placed in stable condition, according to police. 

Detectives believe the gunman fired from the street outside the alleged speakeasy. Multiple 9mm casings were recovered from the scene, they added. 

The Homicide Division is investigating and tips can be submitted through the department's website

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE