Authorities said they were called to a suspected speakeasy, or unlicensed bar, on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street just before 1 a.m.

They arrived to find six people suffering from gunshot wounds, the department told Daily Voice.

Edison Frazier, 53, of West Philadelphia, was shot in the face.

Christopher Smith, 41, of North Philadelphia, was shot multiple times in the chest.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 1 a.m., authorities said.

Four others were injured:

A 42-year-old man was shot in the left hand.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the left arm.

A 28-year-old man was shot three times in the right leg and hip.

A 33-year-old woman was shot twice in the left arm.

They were taken to Temple Hospital where all were placed in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives believe the gunman fired from the street outside the alleged speakeasy. Multiple 9mm casings were recovered from the scene, they added.

The Homicide Division is investigating and tips can be submitted through the department's website.

