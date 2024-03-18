Children Orphaned In Lower Moreland Murder-Suicide, Campaign Says

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Durdona Sultanova, 43, was shot and killed by her ex-husband, 44-year-old Al Allaberg, in a home on the 400 block of Carson Terrace Saturday, March 16.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, Sultanova and Allaberg are survived by their two children.

"Many know Durdona for her generosity, kindness, and open heart who has helped many," reads the campaign launched by Lilia Tamkovitch, noting the kids are being cared for by Sultanova's sister.

"We are all devastated by the loss of Durdona and would like to help raise money for funeral costs as well as anything that could help her kids and family."

Sultanova and Allaberg's bodies were found in a walk-in closet of a master bedroom after two young residents of the home called 9-1-1 Saturday afternoon, Bucks County DA Kevin Steele said previously.

Autopsies on the bodies were performed on March 17, 2024, by Dr. Ian Hood, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dr. Hood found that Sultanova’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and the manner of death was homicide. Dr. Hood found that the cause of death for Allaberg was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.

