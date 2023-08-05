Carjacking, Kidnapping, Rape: Multi-State Crime Spree Stretched Into PA, Feds Say

Twenty-four-year-old Tonnaire McNair-Matthews, 23-year-old David Hinson, 21-year-old Michael Caldwell, and 20-year-old Mahkiya Powell were each named in a July 13 indictment unsealed in a US District Court in Delaware this week, said the US Attorney's Office.

The spree, federal authorities say, took place on April 14 and began in Delaware. Investigators claim the four suspects were riding around in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee and intentionally rear-ending other drivers to make them pull over so they could be robbed.

After several attempts, prosecutors claim, the group allegedly rear-ended a woman who was on the way to her job in Pennsylvania.

When the woman pulled over, authorities believe McNair-Matthews got out brandishing a "privately made firearm" (or "ghost gun") and ordered her back into the car. Prosecutors said McNair-Matthews got into the woman's driver's seat and kidnapped her, driving into Pennsylvania.

During the ride, authorities said McNair-Matthews demanded the victim's debit card PIN code, forced her to undress, and "digitally penetrated her against her will." When they arrived in Pennsylvania, prosecutors said the 24-year-old raped and robbed her at gunpoint before fleeing in her car.

McNair-Matthews allegedly took the car back to Delaware and began making ATM withdrawals from the woman's bank account. After, authorities believe he reunited with the others and ordered them to pick through the victim's car for valuables.

All four were later tracked down to a Wilmington gas station where investigators say they were making more phony ATM withdrawals. McNair-Matthews and Powell fled when police arrived and led them on a high-speed chase into Pennsylvania, evading capture, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, Hinson and Caldwell were in another car and headed to meet the other suspects in Pennsylvania when they crashed into another driver on I-95, authorities said. Investigators believe Caldwell pointed the ghost gun at the other driver before fleeing the scene.

Later, on their ride back to Delaware, Hinson, and Caldwell crashed again and fled on foot after leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said. They were arrested minutes later.

McNair-Matthews was arrested days later on April 17 in Maryland, and Powell was arrested the same day, the US Attorney said.

All four are charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking, Hobbs Act robbery, and brandishing and use of a firearm in relation to the same. McNair-Matthews is also charged with kidnapping causing serious bodily injury and brandishing and use of a firearm during rape and robbery, according to prosecutors.

Powell, Caldwell, and Hinson face an additional charge of accessory after the fact for their alleged roles in the kidnapping, they added.

If convicted, all four men face the possibility of life in prison.

