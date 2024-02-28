Authorities said it happened on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street around 7 p.m.

The victim and a man were approached by three men, one of whom was on a bicycle, police said.

One of the men grabbed the woman, another held her companion at gunpoint, and the man on the bike kept watch, investigators believe. At some point, the suspect holding the victim shot her multiple times, police said.

She was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital and succumbed to her wounds minutes later, the department said. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her loved ones.

Police spotted two suspects in dark clothes running into a home on Ritner Street a few blocks from the scene, they said. Both men were arrested after leaving the home and found to have handguns, according to authorities.

They are 32-year-old Carey Jones and 35-year-old Sherman Carney, both of Philadelphia, PPD said. Each is charged with murder and related counts.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3334.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.